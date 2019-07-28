Segura went 2 for 3 on Sunday with a double and a run scored. Segura missed time last week with a bruised heel and was on the injured list early this season with a strained hamstring. The Phillies, as they did Sunday, can replace Segura with Scott Kingery if Segura is out for an extended stretch. But that then leaves the Phillies with a void in center, which was filled Sunday by Roman Quinn.