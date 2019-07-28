An already difficult weekend for the Phillies became even worse on Sunday afternoon when Jean Segura needed to be helped off the field after injuring his right leg.
Segura left Sunday’s series finale with Atlanta in the seventh inning after Ronald Acuna slid into Segura while stealing second base. Both players stayed on the ground, but Acuna stayed in the game before being lifted an inning later. Segura was helped off the field by a team trainer and the Phillies labeled his injury as a right shin contusion.
Segura went 2 for 3 on Sunday with a double and a run scored. Segura missed time last week with a bruised heel and was on the injured list early this season with a strained hamstring. The Phillies, as they did Sunday, can replace Segura with Scott Kingery if Segura is out for an extended stretch. But that then leaves the Phillies with a void in center, which was filled Sunday by Roman Quinn.