Jeff Hoffman gets called up as Phillies pitching staff looks for boost

Two weeks ago, the Phillies summoned Jeff Hoffman to Citizens Bank Park to fling high-octane fastballs to Bryce Harper. It was a one-day thing, and Hoffman turned around and headed back to triple A.

But it always seemed likely he would return.

It isn’t that Hoffman was lights-out at Lehigh Valley. On the contrary, he has had control issues. But the 30-year-old reliever also had an early May opt-out clause in his minor league contract. He used it this week, and the Phillies called him up Thursday.

The Phillies selected Hoffman’s contract and promoted him to join a bullpen that got roughed up this week at Dodger Stadium. He will take the spot occupied by right-hander Yunior Marte, who was optioned to triple A.

To create a 40-man roster spot for Hoffman, the Phillies designated for assignment righty starter James McArthur, who has a 7.31 ERA in triple A.

Hoffman allowed five hits and seven walks in nine innings and posted a 7.00 ERA in nine appearances for Lehigh Valley. But his fastball registered in the upper-90s, an improvement over previous years. He also has 134 games of major league experience — and a 5.68 ERA — with the Rockies and Reds.

But the Phillies needed a fresh arm after giving up 36 runs in three games against the Dodgers. The bullpen has been taxed because the starters aren’t going deep in games. Bailey Falter and Taijuan Walker, scheduled to start Saturday and Sunday against the Red Sox, have combined to complete six innings in only four of 12 starts.

The Phillies are last in the National League with a 5.13 team ERA. The starters have combined for a 4.82 mark and have averaged only five innings per game.

Given the lack of starting depth in the upper minors, the Phillies optioned right-hander Nick Nelson to double-A Reading after reinstating him from the injured list Thursday. Nelson, who had been on a rehab assignment with Reading, will remain stretched out as a starter. He had a 4.85 ERA in 47 major league games last season but was sidelined in spring training by a hamstring strain.

