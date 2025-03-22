Phillies’ Jesús Luzardo leaves spring training on high note: ‘the fifth inning was dynamite’

TAMPA, Fla. — When Jesús Luzardo was lifted from the game 3 ⅓ innings into his final Grapefruit League start, it wasn’t the greatest of notes for his spring to end on.

The Phillies’ left-hander had allowed six earned runs on seven hits, including Aaron Judge’s first home run of the spring, in what was ultimately an 8-7 win over the Yankees.

Fortunately, he hadn’t reached his pitch count, and spring training rules permit pitchers to exit and reenter games in the following inning. So after minor-league call-up Jaydenn Estanista secured the next two outs in the fourth inning, Luzardo retook the mound in the fifth and retired the side in order.

“I’m happy about the spring and how it went overall,” Luzardo said. “... I just wanted to finish on a good note, though, that’s why I was happy they let me go back out there for the fifth and finish off.”

His next scheduled appearance is Game 2 of the regular season on Thursday against the Nationals.

Against a lineup of mostly Yankees regulars, five of Luzardo’s six strikeouts came on his new sweeper. Luzardo said that working on that pitch was one of his goals for his final outing, and so he threw it in counts that he wouldn’t typically use it in regular-season games.

“I thought the first and second inning, he was good,” said manager Rob Thomson. “The third inning, it was 2-0 on Judge, he tried to come in. I think the ball just kind of leaked out over the plate. Judge does what Judge does. Fourth inning, I thought the command was off a little bit. And then the fifth inning was dynamite.”

The Phillies trailed, 7-0, in the ninth inning, but ended up taking the lead with a seven-hit, eight-run outburst. It was capped by a three-run home run from prospect Robert Moore, son of former Kansas City Royals president Dayton Moore.

Who stood out: Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a ground-rule double to right field and singled in the third inning. He also flew out on the warning track.

Kody Clemens, who is in competition with Buddy Kennedy for the final bench spot, finished 2-for-5.

Rafael Marchán and minor league call-ups Marcus Lee Sang and Luis Verdugo doubled.

On the mound, Orion Kerkering pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Jordan Romano issued a leadoff walk but retired the next three batters in order to preserve his scoreless streak. Tyler Phillips had three strikeouts in the eighth, and allowed one single.

Quotable: “He’s throwing strikes, he’s attacking the zone,” Thomson said about Phillips. “Stuff’s always there. And that split he’s throwing right now, it’s got a lot of dive to it.”

On deck: The Phillies host the Tigers at BayCare Ballpark on Sunday for the penultimate game of the spring (12:05 p.m., 94.1 WIP). Aaron Nola is scheduled to start against Detroit right-hander Reese Olson.

Roster cuts

The Phillies trimmed the roster on Saturday, optioning outfielder Cal Stevenson and right-hander Kyle Tyler to Lehigh Valley. Rob Thomson said Tyler will be stretched out as starting depth.

Infielder Christian Arroyo, catcher Josh Breaux, right-hander Nabil Crismatt, and outfielder Oscar Mercado were reassigned to minor league camp.

Phillips and Michael Mercado remain in camp, and could be potential pitching options if Matt Strahm or Ranger Suárez are unable to join the team by opening day.

Extra bases

Ranger Suárez (back stiffness) played catch on Saturday and is scheduled to do the same on Sunday. ... Strahm (shoulder) pitched an inning in a minor league game on Saturday. He recorded three strikeouts and allowed a double. ... Cristopher Sánchez will pitch a simulated game on Sunday. ... Phillies center field prospect Justin Crawford will start the season in triple A.