Jesús Luzardo ‘really interested’ in a contract extension with the Phillies

Jesús Luzardo hasn’t spoken with the Phillies yet about a contract extension.

But it’s a conversation he would like to have.

Advertisement

“It’s not something that I’m closed off to,” said Luzardo, appearing as a guest this week on Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball podcast. “I just got married and hopefully eventually have a family, and just being stable in a certain place, knowing that you’re comfortable within an organization … it’s something I would be really interested in.”

» READ MORE: Alex Bregman is off the market. What does that mean for the Phillies’ pursuit of Bo Bichette?

Stability has eluded Luzardo since he got drafted in 2016. The 28-year-old lefty has been traded three times — from the Nationals to the Athletics in 2017, the Athletics to the Marlins in 2021, and the Marlins to the Phillies before last season.

But Luzardo’s first year with the Phillies was the best of his career. He made 32 starts and worked 183⅔ innings, both career-highs. He posted a 3.92 ERA that was inflated by nearly one run by back-to-back starts in which he believed he was tipping pitches. And he incorporated a sweeping slider that became his go-to breaking pitch.

“It’s an organization that I had a really good time in,” Luzardo said. “I love the city, I loved where I lived, and the organization as a whole, how they treat us as players, how they treated my family. But at the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me or in my hands.

“I’m a firm believer that what is supposed to happen will happen. I haven’t had any of those conversations yet. If they were to come, I would be open to hearing them.”

Regardless, Luzardo said he won’t be in the World Baseball Classic despite receiving calls from Team USA and Venezuela. He pitched for Venezuela in 2023.

“Going into a free-agency year, I made the decision that, unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to pitch in the Classic,” Luzardo said. “I want to take my time, take a slow spring training, fully get ready with the team, make sure my body bounced back after a career-high in innings.”

» READ MORE: ‘Phillies Extra’ Q&A: Adam Lind on working with Justin Crawford, Aidan Miller, Gabriel Rincones, Jr., and more

Meanwhile, lefty Cristopher Sánchez is interested in representing the Dominican Republic in the WBC, a major league source said this week. Sánchez was the Cy Young runner-up in the National League last year. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper committed to playing for Team USA in the tournament, which runs from March 5-17; catcher Garrett Stubbs intends to play for Israel.

Luzardo will make $11 million this year and could be in line to at least double that salary with another good season. Two potential barometers: Framber Valdez and former Phillies teammate Ranger Suárez, free-agent lefties who could sign nine-figure contracts before spring training.

The Phillies will have $38 million rolling off the books after this season when Nick Castellanos’ and Taijuan Walker’s contracts expire. But they have $165.9 million committed to seven players for 2027: Zack Wheeler, Schwarber, Trea Turner, Harper, Aaron Nola, Brad Keller, and Sánchez. And they had a Zoom call Monday with free-agent infielder Bo Bichette about a long-term contract that would add another big salary.

Extra bases

The Phillies acquired righty reliever Chase Shugart from the Pirates for minor-league infielder Francisco Loreto. Shugart, 29, got designated for assignment after posting a 3.40 ERA in 35 appearances last season for Pittsburgh. He has minor-league options and figures to provide more depth to the bullpen.