Jesús Luzardo says his arm ‘feels alive again’ after Phillies spring debut; Bryce Harper returns to lineup

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Blink and you could have missed Jesús Luzardo’s Phillies debut.

Luzardo retired all six batters he faced in the Phillies’ 7-5 win over the Red Sox on Friday. The left-hander used an efficient 19 pitches across two innings, 14 of which were strikes. He generated six whiffs from Red Sox hitters, including all four swings on his changeup.

It marked Luzardo’s first competitive innings since June 16, after dealing with a lumbar stress reaction that shortened his 2024 season.

“Usually, I have a little bit of anxiety before every start,” Luzardo said. “This was a little more of excitement, just looking forward to getting out there and lacing up again and facing another jersey. So today felt more excitement, and felt really good.”

Luzardo averaged 96.9 mph on his sinker and topped out at 97.7 mph. In 2024, when Luzardo said all his pitches were down due to his injury, the sinker averaged 94.8 mph.

“It definitely feels like I’m back and healthy,” Luzardo said. “And it’s not forced; it’s not overexerting myself. It’s just more free and easy, working down the mountain. The arm just feels alive again.”

Before acquiring Luzardo from the Marlins this offseason, the Phillies had been involved in trade talks with the White Sox for a different lefty: Garrett Crochet. Things stalled when the Phillies refused to include top prospect Andrew Painter in the return package, and Crochet was ultimately dealt to Boston.

Crochet’s spring debut happened to coincide with Luzardo’s at BayCare Ballpark. Over 1⅔ innings, Crochet struck out three, walked three, and gave up a single to Bryce Harper.

Who stood out: In his return to the Phillies lineup after being hit by a pitch on Wednesday, Harper finished 2-for-3. J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos also had hits.

Nonroster invitees Matt Kroon and Carson Taylor hit their first home runs of the spring. Carson DeMartini, a 2024 fourth-round pick and a minor league call-up on Friday, also sent one over the fence.

On the mound: Japanese sidearmer Koyo Aoyagi made his Phillies debut and struggled with his command. Aoyagi gave up a double and single to start his outing, and then walked two consecutive batters to force in a run.

He settled in after that with a pair of strikeouts before being lifted for Andrew Bechtold. Aoyagi’s fastball averaged 89.2 mph.

Quotable: “He’s kind of quiet, unassuming, but when he gets on the mound, he gets after it,” manager Rob Thomson said of Luzardo. “And I did see that when he was with Miami, but you really see it when you’re up close, even doing his bullpens and throwing BP, he’s very competitive. And the stuff was better than what I thought we were gonna see.”

On deck: The Phillies head to Lakeland, Fla., on Saturday to take on the Tigers at 1:05 p.m. (94.1 WIP). Aaron Nola is scheduled to make his first start of the spring.