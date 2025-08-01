New Phillie Jhoan Duran makes himself at home with No. 59, his walk-out show, and spiders

As Jhoan Duran sat in the dugout for the first time as a Phillie, digital flames ignited the ribbon video board that wraps around Citizens Bank Park. Animated spiders crawled through the fire, past his name, “DURAN,” offering a preview of the new closer’s entrance.

Duran’s walk-out became well-known in Minnesota for its fanfare. The lights would go out as he exited the bullpen in the ninth inning, while fans were asked to illuminate their cell phone flashlights. It appears the show has followed him to Philadelphia, where he will be the team’s first official closer under manager Rob Thomson.

The spiders are a nod to his “Durantula” nickname, one that’s also shared by NBA star Kevin Durant. Duran embraced the term. He has a spider tattoo, and he was wearing red cleats with spider decals on them on Friday.

“It’s an honor to be part of this team,” Duran said. “I see my dream coming true. I can’t explain it, it’s too many emotions coming through. … I know here I got a chance to win a World Series. I want to give my 110% to get a ring. That’s what I want.”

The Phillies placed Daniel Robert on the 15-day injured list with a right middle finger blister on Friday, which opens a spot for Duran on the roster.

Duran throws one of the hardest fastballs in the majors. His four-seam averages 100.2 mph, which ranks behind only Mason Miller’s 101.1 mph. And Duran can tunnel that with his “splinker,” a splitter-sinker combination that he throws in the 97 mph range. It’s also a signature pitch of Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes.

Duran developed the splinker by accident when he was trying to throw a two-seamer. He holds it with a split-finger grip, but throws it hard like a fastball. It has a 26.5% whiff rate.

Rounding out Duran’s arsenal is a knuckle curve and a sweeper he uses as a tool to neutralize right-handed batters.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Bryce Harper said after the trade was announced. “He’s one of the best in baseball. When he’s in the game, the game’s usually over. It’s going to be great.”

Duran said he is looking forward to the stadium’s reaction and to seeing his entrance in its full glory when he walks out to close his first game as a Phillie. When he does, he’ll be wearing No. 59, a number that until two days ago had been worn by Thomson.

It’s the only number Duran has ever worn since he debuted with the Twins in 2022, and it’s become so significant to him since that the pool at his house in the Dominican Republic has No. 59 inscribed on the bottom.

Even so, Duran didn’t want to make a fuss and ask Thomson to swap after the trade. But Thomson called him and offered it up.

“My wife almost cried,” Duran said.

Thomson is now wearing No. 49, as a nod to former Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry.

Duran said he didn’t know any of his new teammates personally before arriving in Philadelphia, though he was impressed when playing against them and watching them on TV.

“They’re really really, really good,” Duran said. “Everybody [came to] say hi to me. I feel like I’m at home.”

One familiar face did accompany him to Philadelphia, however, as the Phillies acquired outfielder Harrison Bader from the Twins a day after the Duran trade was finalized.

“Plain and simple is he has close-the-door stuff,” Bader said. “It’s really all there is to it. It’s the best to describe it. … I saw it all year. I’ve seen it on the other side, so it’s a really good addition to an already really good pitching staff.

“I’m excited for him, but I’m also excited for us, because he’s really good, and I’d rather [have] him on this side, than be on the other side facing that.”