Jimmy Rollins finally got his first hole in one — and won a $325,000 boat — at the American Century Championship

Jimmy Rollins is the proud owner of a new boat, after he sunk his first-ever hole in one at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe on Sunday.

In his final round at the Lake Tahoe charity golf tournament, Rollins stepped to the tee at the 139-yard par-3 12th hole and sunk a hole in one. He was quickly embraced by playing partner Davante Adams, and tried to immediately jump in his new Mastercraft X24, valued at $325,000. Rollins said he’s a boater and plans to either take it home with him or leave it stored with friends in Tahoe, where he visits frequently.

“I think in the moment, I was just cool because I was still, like, that ball actually went in,” Rollins said. “It was exciting when it happened. Then it was just like the reality, that ball really went in the hole. Of course, as a golfer, your mind goes to the next shot. OK, I can’t go to the next shot and blow up. I actually came off, hit the ball right down the middle.

“I was telling my girlfriend, I was, like, it’s funny because last night I was, like, man, I prayed for a hole in one on 17 on 12, either one, I didn’t mind, and it happened to come true. Prayers are answered today.”

The former Phillies shortstop and National League MVP said he’s come close to an ace before, but never quite found the bottom of the cup — until now.

“I’ve been close a number of times, so I didn’t anticipate it going in. I just figure, of course it’s going to cross over the front of the hole, go tap in for a birdie. It goes in. And I look at [Adams], he’s sky high, and I don’t know what to do. I’m just, like, sure. He’s a pretty big guy. I had to make sure I got off the ground. I’m only 175 pounds. I’m not used to hitting men like that. Then we celebrated.

“I really just really didn’t know what to do. It was like, wow, this is crazy, it actually went in the hole. And everybody went to high five me, but I’m just like, that ball went in the hole. It was a great time. It was a great start. My first one. I’m glad I got to do it at the American Century Championship. What a great place to get it done.”

Rollins, who spent 15 seasons with the Phillies and won the 2008 World Series, didn’t win the tournament, finishing well back of retired NHL player Joe Pavelski. But the boat — and an unforgettable shot — are pretty good consolation prizes.