Phillies to induct Jimmy Rollins into Wall of Fame on Aug. 1

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Make way for Jimmy Rollins in the Phillies’ Wall of Fame.

Rollins, the former Gold Glove shortstop who has more hits than any player in the Phillies’ 143-year history, will receive one of the organization’s highest honors when he’s inducted into the Wall of Fame before an Aug. 1 game at Citizens Bank Park, the team announced Thursday.

Former general manager Ed Wade will also be enshrined. Wade began running the Phillies’ front office in 1998, two years after Rollins got drafted in the second round.

Rollins, 46, spent 15 of his 17 major league seasons with the Phillies. He was a three-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner, and the leadoff-hitting catalyst during one of the franchise’s two championship eras. His best season came in 2007, when he famously declared that the Phillies were the “team to beat” in the National League East despite not making the playoffs for 14 years, then backed it up by winning the NL MVP and leading the team to a division title.

Simply put, the history of the Phillies can’t be written without J-Roll.

Rollins’ Hall of Fame candidacy hasn’t gained much traction in recent years, even though he’s the only shortstop ever with at least 200 homers and 400 steals. He debuted on the ballot in 2022 and received 9.4% of the vote. He has inched up in the polling to 12.9% in 2023, 14.8% in 2024, and 18% this year, but remains far from the required 75% for election.

But there isn’t any debate about Rollins’ stature among the Phillies greats. In addition to his 2,306 hits, he’s the franchise’s all-time leader in doubles (479) and leadoff homers (46). He ranks second in games (2,090) and stolen bases (453) and third in runs (1,325) and triples (111). His 38-game hitting streak over the 2005-06 seasons remains the longest in franchise history.

Rollins will be the second player from the 2008 World Series champs to be honored in the Wall of Fame. Pat Burrell was inducted in 2015. Manager Charlie Manuel (2014), general manager Pat Gillick (2018), and late team president David Montgomery (2024) are also on the Wall of Fame.