James Madison University righthander Dan Goggin got a late start at pitching but it didn’t stop him from getting selected by the New York Mets in the 17th round during Wednesday’s third and final day of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft.
A graduate of Bonner-Prendergast, Goggin didn’t make the varsity until his junior year in high school
“I was a late bloomer,” he said on Wednesday in a phone interview.
He said he pitched about a handful of games his senior year but was an all-Philadelphia Catholic League selection as a second baseman.
Goggin then attended Cumberland County College where he was a third baseman as a freshman.
His coach Keith Gorman suggested he try pitching, because he saw that Goggin had a strong arm. As a sophomore at Cumberland County, all Goggin did was pitch.
He started five of 18 games as a junior at JMU, but then pitched all 19 games in relief as a senior. Goggin was 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA this past season, but he struck out 27 in 24 2/3 innings. He said that the Mets liked his fastball.
“My fastball is 93-95 and that helped,” he said.
He feels his better days are ahead since he hasn’t been pitching full-time that long.
“I am still learning and look forward to learning more at the next level,” Goggin said.
Bonner-Prendergast coach Steve DeBarberie, who was an assistant to his father, Joe, during the time Goggin was playing there, was naturally ecstatic to see a former Friar drafted.
“It is not only great for Daniel and his family with all the hard work he put into it, but it is really great for our program, the school and the community,” DeBarberie said.
Since has used up his eligibility, Goggin said he will definitely be signing and will be leaving this weekend, although he didn’t yet know his destination.
What Goggin did know was that he was thrilled to begin his professional career.
“I had an idea I would be drafted but I didn’t know when,” he said. “I am just so happy for this opportunity.”