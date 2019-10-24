The Phillies ended their search for a new manager on Thursday when Joe Girardi was hired to replace Gabe Kapler.
Girardi is perhaps best know for his 10 years managing the New York Yankees. Phillies fans will remember him as the Yanks’ skipper in the 2009 World Series, when New York beat the Phils, 4 games to 2, to win their last world championship.
Here is the file on the 55-year-old Girardi.
Born: Joseph Elliott Girardi, Oct. 14, 1964, in Peoria, Ill., the fourth of five children.
Spouse: Kimberly Innocenzi, married 1990.
Children: Serena, Dante, and Lena.
Awards: 2006 National League manager of the year.
Playoff finishes: Won the 2009 World Series; lost the American League Championship Series in 2010 (4-2), 2012 (4-0), and 2017 (4-3); lost the 2011 AL division series (3-2); lost the 2015 AL wild-card game.
Drafted: 1986, 5th round, by the Cubs out of Northwestern University.
Major-league debut: April 4, 1989, for the Cubs vs. the Phillies (2 for 3, 1 R, 1 BB)
Major-league finale: Sept. 28, 2003, for the Cardinals vs. the Diamondbacks (1 for 2, 1K)
World Series championships: 3 (1996, 1998, 1999).
All-Star appearances: 1 (2000).
Important moments:
- June 29, 1989: Hit the first home run of his career (and only one that season) off the Giants’ Jeff Brantley.
- Nov. 17, 1992: Selected by the Rockies 19th in the expansion draft.
- Nov. 20, 1995: Traded by the Rockies to the Yankees.
- May 14, 1996: Caught a no-hitter pitched by Dwight Gooden for the Yankees against the Mariners.
- Oct. 26, 1996: Hit a go-ahead triple off the Braves’ Greg Maddux, a former teammate, in the clinching Game 6 of the World Series.
- July 18, 1999: Caught a perfect game pitched by David Cone for the Yankees against the Expos.
- Sept. 28, 2003: Singled off the D’backs’ Edgar Gonzalez in the last plate appearance of his career.