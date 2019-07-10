“Especially the three against Washington. Those are really important,” Realmuto said. “We’re neck and neck with them for second place. We definitely need to create some distance and also gain some ground with Atlanta, so that’s a big series for us. The Dodgers coming in after what they did to us in LA [a three-game sweep], obviously that will be an important series just to see how we match up with the best in the National League right now.”