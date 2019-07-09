The Phillies did not part with pitcher Sixto Sanchez -- regarded as their top prospect -- for just two years of Realmuto. An extension will likely be one of the team’s offseason priorities, as it would be a surprise for them to have Realmuto enter next season in the final year of his contract. Realmuto, 28, will be 30 years old if he reaches free agency. Yadier Molina was 34 in 2017 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with St. Louis. His $20 million average annual value makes him baseball’s highest-paid catcher, just ahead of Buster Posey’s eight-year, $159 million deal with San Francisco, and gives Realmuto a bar to clear.