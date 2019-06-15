ATLANTA — When J.T. Realmuto squats behind the plate in the first inning here Saturday night, it will mark the 14th consecutive start for the Phillies catcher, who is on pace to start 138 games this season.
Of all the issues on manager Gabe Kapler's radar, where does Realmuto's workload rank?
"Blinking brightly," Kapler said before the Phillies continued their three-game series against the Braves. "It's a conversation that I have with him frequently."
Realmuto is scheduled to play Sunday, too, but with the Phillies in the midst of 17 games without a day off, he will get rest at some point in the coming series in Washington, according to Kapler.
The Phillies are always reluctant to take Realmuto out of the lineup. He’s uniquely athletic for a catcher, as evidenced by his blocking and throwing skills, and pitchers swear by his game-calling ability. Add it up, and Realmuto influences a game in so many ways that it’s difficult to give him a rest.
But the Phillies also must be careful to not burn him out before the all-star break. It's a delicate balance.
It's also increasingly rare for catchers to carry such a heavy load.
Since 2000, Brad Ausmus, Jason Kendall, Russell Martin, Yadier Molina and Salvador Perez are the only catchers to start at least 140 games in a season.
“This level of athleticism [behind the plate], you can’t appreciate it until you see it on a daily basis,” Kapler said. “It’s as good as I’ve ever seen, and I played with Pudge [Rodriguez]. I think J.T’s athleticism coupled with his experience and his savvy make him more unique.”