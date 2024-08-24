J.T. Realmuto records seven RBIs as Phillies rout Royals in Ranger Suárez’s return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a while since the Phillies had a game like this. Where everything was working in sync — pitching, hitting, defense. But on Saturday night, it all came together.

J.T. Realmuto crushed not one but two three-run homers and drove in a total of seven runs, tying Carlos Ruiz’s franchise record for the most by a catcher in a single game, set May 2, 2012 in Atlanta. The Phillies combined for 18 hits and 11 runs in a 11-2 win over the Royals, and went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

They had five hitters with multi-hit games. Bryson Stott went 4-for-4, Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a walk, and Nick Castellanos went 2-for-4. But perhaps more encouraging was the production from the top of the lineup.

Before Saturday night, you’d have to rewind the clock back eight day for the last time the Phillies’ first three hitters had each recorded a hit (Aug. 18). Trea Turner went hitless from Aug. 20-23. Kyle Schwarber recorded one hit over that span, with 10 strikeouts, and Bryce Harper recorded just three.

But on Saturday, they took a step in the right direction. Schwarber went 2-for-5, hitting one hard-hit double to left field, and one hard-hit double to right. Turner went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Harper went 1-for-5 with an RBI double to drive home Turner in the fifth.

After a Phillies-Braves series that was short on offense — but not on strikeouts — the lineup looked more like it is supposed to look. There were threats from spots No. 1-9. They didn’t live and die by the home run; four of their 11 runs scored came off base hits, and one came from a groundout.

The lineup will face a more formidable opponent on Sunday, the Royals starter Seth Lugo, who has a 3.02 ERA and throws nine different pitches. Saturday’s Royals starter, Brady Singer, throws five, but relies mostly on two — his slider and his sinker. He is easier to prep for.

But it was a good showing regardless, and one the Phillies are keen to build on.

» READ MORE: The key for Taijuan Walker is ‘staying ahead.’ Here’s how the Phillies are trying to get him there.

There were other reasons for optimism. Ranger Suárez, making his first start since July 22 after a stint on the injured list, went five innings. He allowed only one earned run on four hits with one walk and six strikeouts, throwing only 72 pitches.

His fastball velocity was in the 91-93 mph range, which is where manager Rob Thomson said he was hoping Suárez would be. But his command was what really stood out. He kept a tough lineup off-balance by throwing the kitchen sink, and putting his five pitches where he wanted to.

After a stretch that Turner characterized as “weird,” it all felt … normal Saturday.