Kyle Schwarber wins NL Player of the Week, named Phillies nominee for Clemente award

Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber was named National League Player of the Week, Major League Baseball announced Monday. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson won the award in the American League.

It is the second time Schwarber has been named player of the week in his 10-year career. The last time he won the award was on June 21, 2021, when he was with the Washington Nationals.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: The Phillies’ Bryce Harper hasn’t homered in a month, but he’s not concerned — or letting up

Schwarber batted .462 with five home runs last week, with a 1.154 slugging percentage. He led MLB in five offensive categories — home runs, RBIs (11), slugging percentage, OPS (1.654), extra base hits (eight) and total bases (30) — over that span.

His award-winning week included last Tuesday’s game in Toronto, in which Schwarber became the second Phillies player to record five hits and three home runs in a game (joining Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt). Schwarber finished that game with six RBIs.

It was a busy day for Schwarber, who was announced as the Phillies nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award a few hours earlier. The award is given “to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” according to MLB.