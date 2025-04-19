Bryson Stott is making a strong case to hit in Phillies’ leadoff spot: ‘He sees a lot of pitches’

Throughout winter, spring training, and the early days of the 2025 season, the leadoff spot has been a hot topic of conversation in the Phillies universe.

The debate largely centered around Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner. But a dark horse candidate has begun to emerge in Bryson Stott. After an extended look atop the Phillies lineup over the past week, he’s making a strong case to stick around.

In seven games in the leadoff spot, Stott has a .310 average and an .364 on-base percentage. The quality of his at-bats have been high, too. Stott sees an average of 4.81 pitches per plate appearance, a career-high marker, and one that ranks second in baseball behind the Dodgers’ Andy Pages (4.91).

Phillies manager Rob Thomson has started penciling Stott in at leadoff against right-handed starters and moving Schwarber to fourth. Thomson wanted Schwarber to hit after Bryce Harper to protect his first baseman and limit intentional walks, but Stott’s hot bat from the No. 1 spot has been another benefit.

“He’s doing what he what he should do in that spot, seeing a lot of pitches, staying in the zone, using the field,” Thomson said.

Stott said that grinding out quality at-bats has been a focus so far this season.

“I’m just try to see as many pitches as possible, whether it ends in a hit or not,” he said. “I feel like that helps Trea and Bryce and Kyle coming up and everybody, and just seeing as many as I can, and trying to hit the mistakes.”

In his first at-bat against Miami on Friday, Stott saw eight pitches from Sandy Alcántara, which set the tone for a 30-pitch inning from the Marlins starter.

Saturday was more of the same. Stott led off the game by drawing a seven-pitch walk from Cal Quantrill. He went on to see 35 pitches over six plate appearances.

Stott finished 3-for-5 with a double, and drove in three runs in the Phillies’ 11-10 win.

“I like him there. I like his at-bats,” Taijuan Walker said. “Since I’ve been here just watching his at-bats, he grinds at-bats. He sees a lot of pitches. He’s not afraid to get to two strikes quick. He battles and he makes their pitcher throw a lot of pitches.

“I feel like that’s a good leadoff hitter right there. That’s what you need to do. And he’s got speed, obviously. He could hit for power, so I think just makes our lineup a lot longer when he’s in the leadoff spot.”

Painter update

Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter threw three innings and 49 pitches in his second rehab start for single-A Clearwater on Friday. He allowed three hits, walked none, and struck out four.

“Really good. Velocity was good. Threw strikes. Secondary pitches were good,” Thomson said.

Painter is scheduled to throw another three innings on Thursday in Clearwater.

Extra bases

Ranger Suárez (low back stiffness) was at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday and threw a bullpen session. “He said he feels good. He has no issue with pitching, so he’ll make that next start Tuesday [in triple-A Lehigh Valley],” said Thomson. … Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 2.31 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against Marlins right-hander Connor Gillispie (0-2, 6.63).