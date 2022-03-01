That’s the ballgame.

After an overnight bargaining session offered a hint of optimism that Major League Baseball and the Players Association may overcome their canyon-sized differences on myriad economic issues and salvage an on-time start to the season, talks broke down Tuesday and commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the first two series of the season through April 7.

It marks the first time since 1995 that MLB will miss regular-season games because of a labor dispute. Only 60 games were played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening day had been scheduled for March 31, with the Phillies set to face the defending American League champion Astros in Houston. Based on MLB’s belief that players will need a four-week spring training to prepare for the season, Manfred said the “calendar dictates” that MLB cancels the first two series.

The missed games will not be made up, according to Manfred, and MLB doesn’t intend to pay the players for a full season. When management threatened last week to cancel games and withhold pay, the players said they would counter by vetoing expanded playoffs, the owners’ chief objective in the negotiations. The union also maintained that the owners could rescind their 90-day lockout at any time, open spring training, and continue negotiations.

It’s unclear when the sides will resume talks. Manfred described the negotiations as “deadlocked” but was careful not to use the word “impasse.”

When talks do continue, the players will also attempt to negotiate on the length of the schedule, a thorny issue two years ago when MLB was planning to return from the pandemic for a shortened season.

Talks broke off Tuesday after the union rejected MLB’s so-called “best and final” proposal shortly before management’s self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline on the ninth consecutive day of in-person talks at a spring training ballpark in Jupiter, Fla. Earlier in the day, the owners panned a counteroffer from the players.

The sides wound up $25,000 apart this year ($64,000 by 2026) on minimum salary; $55 million apart this year ($75 million by 2026) on pre-arbitration bonus pool; and $18 million apart this year ($33 million by 2026) on CBT threshold.

Any momentum, real or perceived, from a 16-hour session that recessed at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday vanished, as both sides resorted to slinging insults at one another through spokespeople.

A league spokesperson told reporters in Jupiter that the Players Association “had a decidedly different tone [Tuesday] and made proposals inconsistent with prior discussions. In turn, a union source said the players all along have been “very clear we’re far apart” on several issues, including minimum salary, a pre-arbitration bonus pool, and the competitive-balance tax.

Owners voted to direct Manfred to lock out the players on Dec. 2, minutes after the expiration of the previous CBA. At the time, Manfred called the move “defensive” and said it was necessary to spur negotiations. But the owners didn’t re-engage the players in talks about economics for 43 days.

Manfred, who recently characterized any missed regular-season games as a “disastrous outcome” for baseball and touted his track record as a deal-maker in previous CBA talks, was expected to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Union leader Tony Clark was planning to speak to the media later in the evening.

