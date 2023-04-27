Phillies’ Bryson Stott feels for injured former teammate and good friend Logan O’Hoppe

When Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott saw the video of Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe popping his shoulder swinging a bat last Thursday, his heart sank. It seemed cruel that O’Hoppe would be injured at Yankee Stadium, of all places. He grew up in Long Island and was raised a Yankees fan. While he was rising through the Phillies’ minor league system with Stott, he told his friend how badly he wanted to play there someday.

Actually, Stott said, O’Hoppe didn’t just want to play there; he wanted to play well there. And he was playing well. O’Hoppe went 2-for-3 that day, with two RBIs. Then, he stepped into the batter’s box in the ninth inning to face Yankees reliever Greg Weissert. He took a few swings, and on the fourth pitch, he hit the ball down the left-field line, let out a yell, and briefly fell to the ground in pain.

He jogged to first base in time to be credited with a single, but it came at a steep cost. With tears streaming down his face, he slammed his helmet on the ground, and exited the game, which the Yankees won, 9-3. An MRI later revealed that he had a torn labrum in his left shoulder, which had bothered him earlier. The 23-year-old rookie who was off to a promising start needed surgery and will miss four to six months.

Stott decided to text his friend.

“I just wanted to let him know that injuries happen and he’ll be back before anybody thinks he will,” Stott said. “Knowing him and how hard he works, he’ll be back soon.”

Stott and O’Hoppe were drafted by the Phillies a year apart. They played together at low-A Williamsport in 2019, at the Phillies’ alternate COVID site in 2020, and at high-A Jersey Shore, double-A Reading, triple-A Lehigh Valley, and in the Arizona Fall League in 2021. Stott always admired O’Hoppe’s work ethic. He was picked in the 23rd round in 2018, but he ended up on the same trajectory as Stott, who was a first-round pick in 2019.

They became close friends. When O’Hoppe’s father, Michael, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, O’Hoppe leaned on Stott, who had lost a friend to cancer in high school.

“He knew that my friend had gone through it, so I just wanted to be there for him,” Stott said. “He asked me questions. I love them dearly. Our moms are pretty close. It’s a good all-around family friendship.”

After O’Hoppe was traded to the Angels on Aug. 2 in the deal that brought center fielder Brandon Marsh to the Phillies, he and Stott stayed in touch. Stott was sad to see him go, but he knew his friend would get more playing time in Anaheim rather than Philly, where his path to the majors was blocked by All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto. He liked to check the box scores for O’Hoppe, and sometimes he watched his games.

That was even more enjoyable, of late, because O’Hoppe was clicking offensively. After making a brief debut with the Angels in 2022, he was hitting .283 with an .886 OPS and four home runs and 13 RBIs in 16 games this season. At the time of his injury, he had started 15 of the Angels’ 19 games behind the plate.

“I would check up on him every couple of days or so, just to see how he was doing,” Stott said. “He was hitting a bunch of homers. I was so proud of him.

“I’m bummed for him. He was off to a good start. But I think he’s the hardest worker I’ve been around. He’ll be back soon.”

O’Hoppe had his surgery Tuesday and told reporters it went well. Stott said he’ll wait a few days before reaching out again. But he plans to remain in close contact with O’Hoppe.

“He was one of my closer friends,” Stott said. “He’s in good spirits, as good as he can be. I can’t wait for him to get back playing again.”

Extra bases

Right-hander Nick Nelson had his rehab assignment transferred to double-A Reading on Wednesday. ... Right-hander Andrew Bellatti (right triceps tendinitis) played catch on Wednesday. He said he feels good and should be able to ramp back up pretty quickly.

