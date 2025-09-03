Lou Trivino and Tim Mayza’s parallel career paths led them to the Phillies as throwing partners

MILWAUKEE — Lou Trivino and Tim Mayza were once Little League foes. Now, they’re throwing partners on the Phillies.

Both relievers have pitched in over 300 major league innings, but are newcomers to the Phillies bullpen. Mayza, an Allentown native, was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Trivino, who is from Green Lane, signed a minor-league contract with the team on Aug. 4, and was promoted to the majors on Aug. 26.

And now their parallel career paths have finally intersected.

“Not a lot of guys get to play as long as we have,” Trivino said, “and to be able to play as long as we have, and then end up in the same team, that’s pretty incredible.”

Mayza and Trivino have played against each other since they were children, first in Little League, then legion. After Mayza graduated from Upper Perkiomen High School and Trivino graduated from Upper Bucks Christian, they both played in Division II, in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Mayza played baseball at Millersville, while Trivino was at Slippery Rock.

“Pretty much every step of the way, we knew where each other was,” Mayza said.

They were both drafted in 2013. Trivino went to the A’s in the 11th round, and Mayza went to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round. They remained in touch as they continued to face off in the majors.

“In Little League, he was always one of the better players at Upper Perk,” Trivino said. “I was in Pennridge. And then same thing with Connie Mack, and in legion. I would face him. He faced me. And every time he didn’t throw his fastball — because at that time, he’d throw this little changeup-slider — I’d be able to hit it, because I couldn’t hit his fastball.”

This year, Mayza has a 2.61 ERA over 10⅓ innings after spending most of the season on the injured list. He posted a clean inning in his Phillies debut Monday. Trivino has a 4.20 ERA this season.

This is the first time Mazya and Trivino have been on the same side since a summer in college, which they both spent playing for the Quakertown Blazers. They briefly overlapped in the New York Yankees organization last season as Trivino worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, but they have never been on the same roster until now.

And that roster just so happens to be their favorite team from their childhood in the middle of a pennant race.

Mayza grew up a Phillies fan idolizing fellow lefties Cliff Lee and Cole Hamels. Trivino, who played some first base as a kid, loved Jim Thome and Ryan Howard.

“It’s awesome. It is really cool just to be on the hometown team,” Trivino said. “And then to be on the hometown team together, it’s pretty amazing.”

Daniel Robert on injured list; Max Lazar recalled

Right-handed reliever Daniel Robert began to feel tightness in his forearm during his outing on Monday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said imaging revealed a right forearm strain, and Robert was placed on the 15-day injured list.

He will be shut down from throwing for two weeks, after which the Phillies will re-evaluate. Robert has a 4.15 ERA over 15 appearances this season.

To fill Robert’s place on the 28-man roster, Max Lazar was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley. In Lazar’s first stint with the Phillies this year, he put up a 4.78 ERA over 32 innings. He was optioned on Aug. 18 and made three appearances in triple A, allowing five hits over four innings.

“He’s been pitching pretty well,” Thomson said. “He had three outings since he’d been down there. One not so good, but the other two were really good.”

Extra bases

Jordan Romano (right middle finger inflammation) did long toss Wednesday and is planned to throw a bullpen session on Thursday. … Christian Yelich was scratched from the Milwaukee Brewers lineup pregame with low back soreness. … J.T. Realmuto was back in the lineup Wednesday after being hit by a pitch and a foul ball Monday. “He’s a tough guy,” Thomson said. … Ranger Suárez (10-6, 3.02 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Brewers righty Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.58).