Franco returned last week from triple A, started two of the three games in New York against the Mets, had two hits in each game, and looked to be a hitter who was heating up in time. After the win Sunday -- in which Franco homered off a left-hander -- manager Gabe Kapler exchanged text messages with a reporter from The Good Phight, a Phillies blog, and said that an ideal scenario would be if Franco “forces me to write his name into the lineup every single day from here on out.”