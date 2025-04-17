Matt Strahm, Phillies pitcher and Nicolas Cage look-alike, ‘stole’ the Declaration of Independence and turned it into a glove

Matt Strahm loves a good accessory.

On Wednesday, he debuted his newest item — a Declaration of Independence glove, playing off his celebrity look-alike Nicolas Cage’s hit movie, National Treasure. In the movie, Cage’s character famously says, “I’m going to steal the Declaration of Independence” — and does — so Strahm had a bit of fun with the joke.

Advertisement

“I stole it, then made a glove out of it,” Strahm told The Athletic.

Strahm did not make an appearance in Wednesday’s loss to the Giants, so the in-game debut for the glove, which was made by King of Prussia-based Victus Sports, will have to wait at least another day.

But the comparisons to Cage won’t — Strahm previously said he gets told he looks like the Hollywood star “every day on Twitter,” especially with long hair reminiscent of Cage’s Con Air character Cameron Poe.

This is not the first time Strahm has experimented with specialty items.

At the All-Star Game in 2024, Strahm wore a custom baseball card belt, made up of cards of himself. The belt was such a hit that Strahm donated it to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, and Topps made new baseball cards of the belt.

“I put in an order of 100,” he said last summer. “It’s cool. Now I need a belt of the belt.”

And now that it seems like Strahm is embracing the Cage comparisons, what’s next? Do the Phillies possess some sort of face-swapping technology? When is their next trip to San Francisco? Has he learned how to boost a car in under a minute? The good news for the Phillies is that it’s unlikely Hollywood will need Strahm to star in a movie about Cage — the actor simply handles that himself.