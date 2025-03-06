‘You’re a freaking unit’: Inside Max Kepler’s adjustments to unlock more power with the Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Brandon Marsh was aware of Max Kepler long before he signed with the Phillies in December. Marsh had been a fan of the outfielder during Kepler’s time in Minnesota and had always admired his power.

So, when they met in Arizona to work with hitting coach Kevin Long before spring training, Marsh didn’t hold back.

“I think my first words were, ‘Gosh, you’re a freaking unit,’” Marsh said. “I can’t wait to go to war with you. Plus or minus a few extra words in there.”

He added: “I’m a very loud guy, so maybe I started off too aggressive. I toned it down a little bit. But he’s a homie.”

Kepler, who signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Phillies, appreciated the warm welcome. This spring has been a transition for the native of Berlin, Germany, who moved to the United States at 17 in 2010 to begin his professional baseball career with the Twins. He stayed there until he was 31.

Leaving the organization that shaped him wasn’t easy, but he was excited — albeit a little nervous — to arrive in Clearwater, Fla. Players like Marsh, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos have made that transition easier.

“Just small talk, you know?” Kepler said. “And that’s where it starts. I’ve been in clubhouses where there isn’t much talk, and it feels disconnected. But this one feels very connected, and everyone is always kind of laughing together and patting each other on the back, regardless of what’s going on.

“I felt like I walked in here and I kind of knew some of the guys, with the way they approached me, and I had never really talked to them before. So it was nice.”

Long has made the transition easier, too. When the Phillies began pursuing Kepler in the offseason, Long looked at his tape. He went to 2019 — when Kepler hit a career-high 36 home runs — to see what he was doing differently.

It became obvious to Long that Kepler had created some bad habits in the years since. His bat was tipping upright, and he was standing too far away from the plate. His bat path wasn’t as direct as a result.

“It was overloading,” Kepler said. “So, I was having to gain ground and catch up to try to hit the ball.”

As he’s been known to do, Long simplified Kepler’s movements. The outfielder is now tilting his bat back, keeping it behind his helmet. He’s closer to the plate, which has helped his direction. And he’s seeing — and feeling — results.

Kepler tries not to read into spring training numbers too much, but the numbers have been good. He’s hitting .333/.412/.800 through six Grapefruit League games with two home runs. He went 2-for-3 with a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, a 381-foot shot to right field that left his bat at 104 mph.

“My ears hurt,” Marsh said. “The dude hits the ball really, really hard. And you can tell he doesn’t cheat himself up there. He’s one of the few guys that I can really see who can swing that hard and still be in control of it.

“I feel like if I were to do that, the bat is going to swing me. He’s just a lot stronger than most. The dude’s just an animal out there.”

Kepler had lost some power in recent years. He suffered a few injuries in 2023 and 2024, which certainly didn’t help, but Long believes the bad habits Kepler created in previous seasons were contributing to his problems, too.

They are both optimistic that these two minor adjustments will lead to major gains.

“I think [Long] figured out that I’m more of a simplistic, feel-type hitter, that just needs a less-is-more-type approach,” Kepler said. “And I think it’s been translating.”

Marsh is excited to watch it all unfold, and to continue to learn from his teammate. That includes learning German — a language he has yet to pick up.

“I got to get on that, so we can communicate in the outfield a little bit,” Marsh said, smiling.