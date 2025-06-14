Max Kepler’s solo homer lifts Phillies past Blue Jays, extends winning streak to three

Max Kepler didn’t see many pitches to hit on Saturday.

He had walked twice before stepping up to the plate in the eighth inning against Toronto, and the first two pitches from Blue Jays reliever Chad Green were well outside the strike zone.

Advertisement

But then Green put a four-seam down the middle, and Kepler connected with an explosive swing that sent the ball over the right field wall. The solo shot lifted the Phillies to a 3-2 win over Toronto, securing the series win. The Phillies have won three straight games.

The Phillies offense only finished with four hits, but Kepler wasn’t the only one with plate discipline. Patience against Toronto starter Bowden Francis scored two runs for the Phillies in the fourth inning. They strung together three walks and two batters were hit by pitches.

For the first five innings, a pair of singles from Brandon Marsh accounted for the Phillies’ only hits. The lineup made solid contact overall, racking up seven hard-hit balls off the Blue Jays staff that just stayed in the ballpark for flyouts.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez held Toronto to two runs over seven innings. He generated six whiffs off his changeup, with three of his five total strikeouts coming on the pitch.

» READ MORE: Trea Turner is feeling confident defensively. His ‘unbelievable’ sliding play can attest to it.

Sánchez didn’t allow a single walk, after struggling with free passes over his last few starts.

In the fifth inning, Sánchez hit nine-hole hitter Tyler Heineman with a pitch, but then induced a groundout from Bo Bichette. The Toronto shortstop was initially called out on an inning-ending double play, but that ruling was overturned on review. Bichette then scored on a double from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to tie the game at 2.

Orion Kerkering pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning against the top of the Toronto order. Matt Strahm pitched a clean ninth to pick up the save.