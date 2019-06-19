Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer broke his nose after a batting practice bunt deflected into his face Tuesday before the team’s postponed game against the Phillies.
He was scheduled to start the second leg of the two team’s doubleheader at Nationals Park on Wednesday at 7:05, but the team said his status is now uncertain. The Phillies have Zach Eflin and Nick Pivetta slated to start the two games Wednesday.
Jake Arrieta scheduled to start Tuesday’s game, which was delayed at 7 p.m. because of storms in the area.
Nationals Park has been experiencing severely inclement, with severe thunderstorms expected throughout the week.
With Tuesday night’s game rained out, the Nationals will be able to buy Scherzer some time by bumping Patrick Corbin to tomorrow and Austin Voth can pitch in the second leg, according to the Washington Post.