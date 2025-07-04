Phillies send Mick Abel back to triple-A Lehigh Valley

Pitcher Mick Abel has been optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley, the Phillies announced Friday.

Abel went 11 innings without allowing a run to start his major league career, but since then, his ERA has risen to 5.04. On Wednesday against the Padres, he only lasted 1⅔ innings, allowing five runs and five walks.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson was recalled. Johnson has made two appearances out of the Phillies bullpen this season, including two scoreless innings on Wednesday. He touched 99.8 mph with his four-seam.