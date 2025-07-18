MLB announces date for 2026 All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park

Mark your calendar: Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game will be at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026.

The game’s return to Philadelphia was announced in 2019 but the league waited until Friday at City Hall to set a date for one of the signature events of a packed summer as the city marks America’s 250th birthday. It will be baseball’s first All-Star Game in Philly since the 1996 event at Veterans Stadium.

Major League Baseball did not announce dates for the other All-Star events but the Home Run Derby will likely be on July 13 and the Futures Game — a showcase of baseball’s best prospects — should be on July 11 at Citizens Bank Park. The 2026 MLB draft is expected to be on July 12 in Philly.

The league also unveiled the logo for the game, which features the Liberty Bell in a red, white, and blue color scheme. The Phillies will likely wear a patch of the logo on their caps next season as the All-Star Game hosts have done in recent seasons.

“Major League Baseball is thrilled for Philadelphia to be the host city for the 2026 All-Star Game and for America’s pastime to play a role in recognizing a momentous year in our nation’s history,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Today’s logo unveiling sets the stage for a year-long celebration of our game and our country in the City of Brotherly Love. We are excited to work together with the Phillies and local officials to shine a light on Philadelphia’s rich history, culture and passionate fan base.”

The All-Star Game will be just 10 days after the city hosts its sixth and final World Cup game, a Round of 16 game on July 4 at Lincoln Financial Field. The PGA Championship will be in May at Aronimink and the Wells Fargo Center will host first- and second-round games in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March.

The Phillies hosted the 1976 All-Star Game as part of the Bicentennial as MLB, the NHL, and NBA came to Philly for their All-Star games while the NCAA held the men’s Final Four at The Spectrum.

“Philadelphia will be the place to be in 2026, and the Phillies are thrilled to join MLB in hosting the Midsummer Classic,” Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said in a statement.

“Baseball fans will have the opportunity to take part in the activities and events that make All-Star Week a special experience. In addition, the 250th birthday celebration of our great nation will give fans and visitors to our city an opportunity to see Philadelphia in a unique light. We have no doubt that they will create wonderful memories.”