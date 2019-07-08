Santana said he never smashed a TV before that final weekend of the season. The Phillies traded him to Seattle three months later in the Jean Segura deal. Ten days later, he was dealt to Cleveland, where he still owned a home despite leaving after eight seasons to sign with the Phillies. Besides a cracked TV, Santana’s one season with the Phillies was rather nondescript. He batted .229 with a .766 OPS. A return to Cleveland seemed to revive his career. Santana is batting .297 with a .958 OPS and 19 homers.