Braden Halladay, the son of Roy Halladay, is still expected to arrive at Penn State this summer. He signed a scholarship to pitch for the Nittany Lions a month after his father’s death. But what he received on Wednesday afternoon should provide a nice boost before he begins his college career.
The Toronto Blue Jays - the team Roy Halladay pitched for before joining the Phillies - drafted Braden Halladay in the 32nd round of the MLB Draft.
It was a nice gesture for Halladay, who finished his senior season at Clearwater, Fla.’s Calvary Christian. And it had some extra meaning. The round he was drafted matched the uniform number - 32 - that his father wore with the Blue Jays.
Roy Halladay will be inducted this summer into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He retired with Toronto but his hat will be blank. His wife, Brandy, said “there’s no way to decide between” the Blue Jays and Phillies.
The Blue Jays retired Halladay’s No. 32 last season and Braden Halladay and his younger brother, Ryan, threw out ceremonial first pitch. He had dazzled the Blue Jays a month earlier when he faced them in a spring-training game with Team Canada.
Halladay had a 2.71 ERA in four seasons at Calvary Christian, where Roy served as pitching coach before he died in November of 2017. The program is a Florida power house and have won two of the last three state titles.