MILWAUKEE — Managing isn’t necessarily in Jimmy Rollins’ future, but the iconic former Phillies shortstop will manage in the Futures Game next month.

Seventeen years after his last All-Star Game appearance, Rollins will participate in All-Star festivities next month as the manager of the American League prospects in the annual Futures Game, MLB announced Wednesday. The seven-inning game will be held July 17 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

» READ MORE: Undefeated under Rob Thomson, the Phillies look to defy history in the NL playoff chase

Rollins played 17 seasons in the majors, including 2015 with the Dodgers, and is the Phillies’ all-time leader in hits (2,306), doubles (479), and at-bats (8,628). But he played in only three All-Star games — and not since 2005 despite winning the NL MVP in 2007 and leading the Phillies to five consecutive division titles from 2007 to 2011.

Mike Scioscia, who played 13 seasons for the Dodgers and managed the Angels for 19 seasons, will manage the National League prospects. Scioscia, 63, grew up in Delaware County and went to Springfield High School, so his presence in the dugout opposite Rollins will give the Futures Game an unintentional Philadelphia flavor.