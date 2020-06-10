MLB is preparing a counterproposal that will be in the “players’ direction,” Manfred said, and likely will come before the end of the week. The latest offer on the table -- an 89-game season with full prorated salaries -- was made Tuesday night by the players, who rejected MLB’s offer of a 76-game season with 50% of the players’ salaries guaranteed and another 25% awaiting them if the World Series is played to completion.