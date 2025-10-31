Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage sends message to Boyertown Area High School ahead of Game 6 of the World Series

Two days after recording 12 strikeouts in a seven-inning start for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 6-1 Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Trey Yesavage showed some gratitude to his hometown.

Boyertown Area School District posted a video of the Blue Jays ace to its Facebook page Friday morning. Yesavage graduated from Boyertown Area High School in 2021, going on to pitch collegiately at East Carolina before being selected by the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Advertisement

“Boyertown, what’s up?” Yesavage said in the video message. “I just want to say thank you for all your support this entire season, and let’s go win a World Series. Go Boyertown.”

The Boyertown Area School District arranged a ‘Blue Out’ to celebrate Yesavage’s postseason performance. The 22-year-old became the second youngest pitcher to start the first game of a World Series in Game 1 against the Dodgers, which the Blue Jays won, 11-4.

Toronto, which holds a 3-2 series lead over Los Angeles, can claim its first World Series since the franchise won back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993 with a win tonight (8 p.m., Fox). Kevin Gausman will start Game 6 for the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for the Dodgers as they try to push the series to a decisive Game 7.

Philly Jays

Yesavage isn’t the only Philly-area connection in this year’s World Series.

Blue Jays teammates Joey Loperfido and Davis Schneider are South Jersey natives. Loperfido, an outfielder who has not yet appeared in the World Series, played high school baseball at Haddonfield Memorial. Schneider, who batted in the leadoff for the Blue Jays in Game 5, is from Berlin, N.J., and played high school baseball at Eastern Regional in Voorhees, N.J.

Brent Urcheck, a scout for the Blue Jays who called Philadelphia home since 2006, died Oct. 8., 12 days before the Blue Jays won the American League pennant and advanced to the World Series.

Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays outfielder and son of former major leaguer Gary Varsho, is named after Darren Daulton, who spent 14 seasons with the Phillies in the 1980s and 1990s. The elder Varsho and Daulton were teammates in Philly in 1995, and their friendship continued past the end of their time as teammates.

Mount Airy native Sam Greene is an assistant pitching coach for the Blue Jays. Greene joined the Blue Jays coaching staff as a senior pitching research specialist in 2021 after pitching collegiately at McGill University in Montreal.

Green pitched at Central High School before heading to McGill, and was promoted to his current role on the Blue Jays staff in December 2024.