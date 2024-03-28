Our 2024 predictions for the Phillies and MLB: MVP, Cy Young, World Series picks, and more
The Inquirer’s baseball insiders make their picks for the Phillies, the National League East, the playoffs and World Series along with individual awards.
October baseball is becoming habit again in Philadelphia. After coming one win short of a second straight World Series berth, the Phillies are not just playoff hopefuls — they are title contenders. And with a payroll pushing $260 million, that’s exactly what owner John Middleton expects.
The championship window is wide open for a core of players who should keep the Phillies in the running for a World Series trophy for the next few years.
But first things first: What’s in store for the 2024 Phillies?
The Inquirer’s baseball insiders make their predictions for the Phillies, the National League East, the playoffs, and World Series, along with individual awards.
How many games will the Phillies win?
Scott Lauber: 92
Alex Coffey: 94
Matt Breen: 91
David Murphy: 97
Marcus Hayes: 94
Will the Phillies make the playoffs?
Lauber: Yes. For $260 million, anything less would be a colossal failure.
Coffey: Yes, and if they don’t, the city might need to barricade Citizens Bank Park.
Breen: Yes. The new playoff format makes making the playoffs almost a guarantee.
Hayes: Yes. But they will invert the results of the past two seasons; they’ll start strong, then fade.
Murphy: Yes, thanks to big seasons from the bats and Ranger Suárez, plus a big trade-deadline move.
If so, will they win the NL East?
Lauber: No. Now and seemingly forever, the Braves are an April-to-September wagon.
Coffey: No, the Braves will win it (again).
Breen: No. Atlanta is still the best regular-season team in the division. But a five-game series in October is different.
Hayes: No. The Braves will win 102 games.
Murphy: No, the Braves will be even better than last year thanks to a revamped pitching staff.
If so, how far will they advance?
Lauber: Division series. Three times vs. the Braves isn’t a charm.
Coffey: World Series.
Breen: The NLCS.
Hayes: They will win the World Series.
Murphy: A third straight NLCS, where they’ll run into a Dodgers team that is due.
Which Phillies starting pitcher will have the most strikeouts?
Lauber: Aaron Nola, 210
Coffey: Zack Wheeler, 205
Breen: Wheeler, 215
Hayes: Nola, 220
Murphy: Wheeler, 200
Who will have the lowest ERA among Phillies regular starters?
Lauber: Wheeler, 2.63
Coffey: Wheeler, 2.40
Breen: Wheeler, 2.75
Hayes: Wheeler, 2.44
Murphy: Suárez, 3.45
Who will lead the Phillies in home runs?
Lauber: Bryce Harper, 44
Coffey: Kyle Schwarber, 45
Breen: Schwarber, 44
Hayes: Harper, 45
Murphy: Harper, 41
Who will lead the Phillies in batting average?
Lauber: Bryson Stott, .302
Coffey: Trea Turner, .300
Breen: Harper, .295
Hayes: Turner, .320
Murphy: Harper, .287
Who will lead the Phillies in OPS?
Lauber: Harper, 1.003
Coffey: Harper, .985
Breen: Harper, .950
Hayes: Harper, 1.059
Murphy: Harper, .975
Who will start the most games in center field, Johan Rojas or someone else?
Lauber: Rojas
Coffey: Rojas
Breen: Rojas
Hayes: Rojas
Murphy: Brandon Marsh
Who will lead the Phillies in saves?
Lauber: José Alvarado
Coffey: Jeff Hoffman
Breen: Alvarado
Hayes: Seranthony Domínguez
Murphy: Gregory Soto
Which Phillie will finish highest in MVP voting?
Lauber: Harper
Coffey: Harper
Breen: Harper
Hayes: Harper
Murphy: Harper
Who will be the NL MVP?
Lauber: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Coffey: Betts
Breen: Betts
Hayes: Harper
Murphy: Betts
Who will win the NL Cy Young?
Lauber: Wheeler
Coffey: Wheeler
Breen: Wheeler
Hayes: Nola
Murphy: Spencer Strider, Braves
Who will be the NL rookie of the year?
Lauber: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers
Coffey: Yamamoto
Breen: Jackson Chourio, Brewers
Hayes: Yamamoto
Murphy: Chourio
Who will be the AL MVP?
Lauber: Juan Soto, Yankees
Coffey: Soto
Breen: Soto
Hayes: Aaron Judge, Yankees
Murphy: Soto
Who will win the AL Cy Young?
Lauber: Logan Gilbert, Mariners
Coffey: Corbin Burnes, Orioles
Breen: Burnes
Hayes: Framber Valdez, Astros
Murphy: George Kirby, Mariners
Who will be the AL rookie of the year?
Lauber: Jackson Holliday, Orioles
Coffey: Holliday
Breen: Wyatt Langford, Rangers
Hayes: Holliday
Murphy: Langford
Who will win the World Series, over which team?
Lauber: Dodgers over Orioles
Coffey: Phillies over Orioles
Breen: Dodgers over Orioles
Hayes: Phillies over Astros
Murphy: Dodgers over Orioles