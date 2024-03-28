Our 2024 predictions for the Phillies and MLB: MVP, Cy Young, World Series picks, and more

October baseball is becoming habit again in Philadelphia. After coming one win short of a second straight World Series berth, the Phillies are not just playoff hopefuls — they are title contenders. And with a payroll pushing $260 million, that’s exactly what owner John Middleton expects.

The championship window is wide open for a core of players who should keep the Phillies in the running for a World Series trophy for the next few years.

But first things first: What’s in store for the 2024 Phillies?

The Inquirer’s baseball insiders make their predictions for the Phillies, the National League East, the playoffs, and World Series, along with individual awards.

How many games will the Phillies win?

Scott Lauber: 92 Alex Coffey: 94 Matt Breen: 91 David Murphy: 97 Marcus Hayes: 94

Will the Phillies make the playoffs?

Lauber: Yes. For $260 million, anything less would be a colossal failure. Coffey: Yes, and if they don’t, the city might need to barricade Citizens Bank Park. Breen: Yes. The new playoff format makes making the playoffs almost a guarantee. Hayes: Yes. But they will invert the results of the past two seasons; they’ll start strong, then fade. Murphy: Yes, thanks to big seasons from the bats and Ranger Suárez, plus a big trade-deadline move.

If so, will they win the NL East?

Lauber: No. Now and seemingly forever, the Braves are an April-to-September wagon. Coffey: No, the Braves will win it (again). Breen: No. Atlanta is still the best regular-season team in the division. But a five-game series in October is different. Hayes: No. The Braves will win 102 games. Murphy: No, the Braves will be even better than last year thanks to a revamped pitching staff.

If so, how far will they advance?

Lauber: Division series. Three times vs. the Braves isn’t a charm. Coffey: World Series. Breen: The NLCS. Hayes: They will win the World Series. Murphy: A third straight NLCS, where they’ll run into a Dodgers team that is due.

Which Phillies starting pitcher will have the most strikeouts?

Lauber: Aaron Nola, 210 Coffey: Zack Wheeler, 205 Breen: Wheeler, 215 Hayes: Nola, 220 Murphy: Wheeler, 200

Who will have the lowest ERA among Phillies regular starters?

Lauber: Wheeler, 2.63 Coffey: Wheeler, 2.40 Breen: Wheeler, 2.75 Hayes: Wheeler, 2.44 Murphy: Suárez, 3.45

Who will lead the Phillies in home runs?

Lauber: Bryce Harper, 44 Coffey: Kyle Schwarber, 45 Breen: Schwarber, 44 Hayes: Harper, 45 Murphy: Harper, 41

Who will lead the Phillies in batting average?

Lauber: Bryson Stott, .302 Coffey: Trea Turner, .300 Breen: Harper, .295 Hayes: Turner, .320 Murphy: Harper, .287

Who will lead the Phillies in OPS?

Lauber: Harper, 1.003 Coffey: Harper, .985 Breen: Harper, .950 Hayes: Harper, 1.059 Murphy: Harper, .975

Who will start the most games in center field, Johan Rojas or someone else?

Lauber: Rojas Coffey: Rojas Breen: Rojas Hayes: Rojas Murphy: Brandon Marsh

Who will lead the Phillies in saves?

Lauber: José Alvarado Coffey: Jeff Hoffman Breen: Alvarado Hayes: Seranthony Domínguez Murphy: Gregory Soto

Which Phillie will finish highest in MVP voting?

Lauber: Harper Coffey: Harper Breen: Harper Hayes: Harper Murphy: Harper

Who will be the NL MVP?

Lauber: Mookie Betts, Dodgers Coffey: Betts Breen: Betts Hayes: Harper Murphy: Betts

Who will win the NL Cy Young?

Lauber: Wheeler Coffey: Wheeler Breen: Wheeler Hayes: Nola Murphy: Spencer Strider, Braves

Who will be the NL rookie of the year?

Lauber: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers Coffey: Yamamoto Breen: Jackson Chourio, Brewers Hayes: Yamamoto Murphy: Chourio

Who will be the AL MVP?

Lauber: Juan Soto, Yankees Coffey: Soto Breen: Soto Hayes: Aaron Judge, Yankees Murphy: Soto

Who will win the AL Cy Young?

Lauber: Logan Gilbert, Mariners Coffey: Corbin Burnes, Orioles Breen: Burnes Hayes: Framber Valdez, Astros Murphy: George Kirby, Mariners

Who will be the AL rookie of the year?

Lauber: Jackson Holliday, Orioles Coffey: Holliday Breen: Wyatt Langford, Rangers Hayes: Holliday Murphy: Langford

Who will win the World Series, over which team?