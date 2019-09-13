Seeing the Mets reach October, after they upgraded their rotation at the trade deadline and sent their trimmings to Philadelphia, would be a sore sight for the Phils. The Mets will end the season with three games at home against the Braves, who will either be setting up for the playoffs or fighting for home-field advantage. And if the Mets are still in it, Atlanta’s interest that weekend could be a huge factor in the wild-card race.