Having had five innings to consider his 13th career ejection and second this season, Harper seemed to realize that he must do a better job keeping his cool. Even if he didn’t back down from his opinion that Morales missed a critical call with a runner on first base, nobody out, and the Phillies trailing, 5-1, after Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez’s third-inning grand slam against Vargas, who is 0-3 with a 5.48 earned-run average in nine starts since being acquired in a July 29 trade with the New York Mets.