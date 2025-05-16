Phillies pitching prospect Moisés Chace to undergo Tommy John surgery

Right-handed pitcher Moisés Chace, ranked the No. 5 Phillies prospect by MLB Pipeline, will undergo Tommy John surgery, manager Rob Thomson announced Friday.

Chace, 21, had been removed from his last start on Wednesday after only 1⅔ innings and was placed on the seven-day injured list. He has a 3.24 ERA in six starts and 16 ⅔ innings for double-A Reading this season. The Athletic reported he had been experiencing a drop in velocity.

Chace was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline last year along with Seth Johnson in exchange for reliever Gregory Soto. The Phillies added Chace to the 40-man roster in November in order to protect him in the Rule 5 draft.