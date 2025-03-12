These new Phillies hats are pretty bad, but at least they’re not vulgar like some other teams

Why does MLB even try to make these overlap caps anymore?

For the second year running, a new collection of New Era and MLB caps has caused an unintentional controversy. MLB released the new “Overlap” cap series on Monday and quickly earned a ton of ridicule online.

Advertisement

The design places the primary logo on top of the team wordmark. For the Phillies, the hat reads “PhiPies,” which, as far as the hats go, is probably one of the better ones.

Three of the hats have already been pulled from the shelves — the Angels, Astros, and Rangers’ hats, all due to unintentionally vulgar language. Due to the overlapping logo, the Angels hat reads “AnAels,” the Astros hat reads “AsHos,” and the Rangers’ hat reads “TeTas,” which is common Spanish slang for breasts.

None are as bad as MLB’s attempt from 2024, which saw an overlapping A’s logo hat read “A’ss.”

Those who managed to purchase the hats in time before they were pulled from the market are already trying to resell them at a significant markup — one seller is looking for $950 for the Angels hat on eBay.

» READ MORE: He’s a second-generation Phillies spring training employee. But he’s best known for his famous call: ‘Beer, beer, beer, beer, beer’

But if you want to buy the standard Phillies hat, it’ll cost you $44.99. That said, you can do better. The Phillies have made much better hats this spring training. Just look at this ice cream one!

Or the Dole Whip hat!

Happy hat shopping!