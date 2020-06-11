Nick Bitsko, the senior right-hander from Central Bucks East, was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 24th pick of the first round of the MLB draft on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Bitsko was considered one of the more intriguing stories of the draft. In January, Bitsko announced that he would accelerate his graduation to become eligible for this year’s draft.
“I was a little bit surprised, but an exciting moment, great organization to be in,” Bitsko said in a Zoom conference call with the media. "I would have been surprised going any place, but it is a big moment for myself and my family, and a moment every kid has dreamed of.”
Bitsko, who has made a commitment to Virginia, turns 18 on June 16.
He is a power pitcher whose fastball has topped out at 98 mph. His high school season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He was the second high school pitcher selected in the draft. The Phillies selected the first, right-hander Mick Abel, with the No. 15 selection.
The suggested signing bonus slot for the 24th pick is $2.83 million.