Look-alike contests are back with a Philly bar trying to find a Nick Castellanos doppelgänger

Look-alike contests were one of the hottest trends of last year, hitting major cities including New York with its Timothée Chalamet doppelgänger contest and Chicago with its Jeremy Allen White contest.

The trend even made its way to Philadelphia, which hosted Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts look-alike contests just one day apart from one another. A month earlier, the city hosted a Miles Teller look-alike contest. But it seems like the trend isn’t a thing of the past. Seven months after hosting its last two look-alike contests, Philly is hosting another next week.

But this competition won’t be Eagles-themed.

Fringe Bar & PumpHouse Pizza, located on Christopher Columbus Boulevard, will host a Nick Castellanos look-alike contest from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 18. The judges will be Fox 29’s Devan Kaney and social media influencer Lauren Rossi and the bar will be handing out prizes for first, second, and third places.

Unfortunately for fans hoping the real Castellanos shows up, that’s highly unlikely since it’s the same day the Phillies host the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park. But if fans are in the mood to watch the game surrounded by a number of Castellanos look-alikes, this is the perfect place for it.

But what can we expect from the contestants?

For Kelce’s look-alike contest, there were plenty of options. Rittenhouse Square was swarmed with bearded men — and women — in green velour suits and flip-flops, going shirtless, or wearing his Mummers attire. Meanwhile, for the Hurts contest, Washington Square Park welcomed a number of look-alikes with some solid nonchalant facial expressions.

There may be fewer options to pull off the Castellanos look. To properly imitate the Phillies right fielder, fans have the option to wear his short buzz cut or his longer locks. A Phillies jersey — halfway unbuttoned, of course — with eye-black is always the safe option. A brave fan might go with the Castellanos shirtless celebration look, or even bring someone dressed as the outfielder’s son and Phillies good luck charm, Liam. We’re sure fans will get creative with it.

Prior to the event, those who wish to compete can register online.