Phillies bench Nick Castellanos after ‘inappropriate comment’ during Monday’s game

MIAMI — Nick Castellanos’s iron man streak has ended at 236 games.

Castellanos was out of the Phillies’ lineup against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 30, 2023, when he sat out the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets.

Manager Rob Thomson made the decision to hold him out after an “inappropriate comment” Castellanos made after being removed in the eighth inning on Monday for Johan Rojas as a defensive substitution.

“One of the many things about Nick that I love is that he’s very emotional,” Thomson said. “He loves to play, and he loves to play every inning of every game. I just thought last night he made a an inappropriate comment after he came out, and so today, he’s not going to play. And I’m going to leave it at that.”

Castellanos said he understood it was the manager’s decision.

“I wasn’t happy about it, spoke my mind,” he said. “He said that I crossed a line. So my punishment is I’m not playing.”