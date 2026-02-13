Phillies’ Rob Thomson ‘proud’ of Nick Castellanos: ‘He owned up to what he did’

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One day after the Phillies released Nick Castellanos, it was business as usual in their clubhouse.

Even before the transaction was official, Castellanos’ absence had been obvious from the start of camp. Not only because Dave Dombrowski had repeatedly indicated over the winter that the Phillies intended to find a “change of scenery” for the right fielder for the final year of his deal, but because his usual locker at BayCare Ballpark was occupied by another teammate.

Kyle Schwarber said he saw the handwritten letter that Castellanos posted on Instagram Thursday, shortly after the Phillies announced his release. In it, Castellanos thanked several members of the organization and addressed what he described as the “Miami Incident.”

Castellanos revealed he brought a beer into the dugout during a June road game against the Marlins, upset that he had been removed for a defensive substitution. He wrote that the beer was removed from his hand by teammates before he could take a sip, and his actions led to a one-game benching as punishment.

“I mean, I saw it. It is what it is, right?” Schwarber said Friday. “I think the biggest thing is that we all wish him the best. We’ve had a lot of really good memories here over the last four years, and he’s had some really big moments with us, and we wish him the best moving forward. Like is what it is, but hopefully wherever he goes next, he’s able to keep going out there and keep doing his thing and keep having those big moments.”

Had the overall situation been a distraction for the team last year?

“I mean, that’s [neither] here nor there,” Schwarber said. “We did what we did. It felt like that in the Dodgers series that we played good games. There were just things that we didn’t execute. We didn’t walk away with wins at the end of the day. So it’s hard to say here or there, right? Like, you know, we put ourselves in the position of where we wanted to be, and we just got knocked out.

“So, can’t really say.”

Toward the end of his Phillies tenure, Castellanos had been openly critical of manager Rob Thomson’s communication, as his role changed from everyday player to platoon.

Castellanos did not mention Thomson in the portion of the letter where he thanked members of the Phillies organization, including owner John Middleton, Dombrowski, outfield coach Paco Figueroa, and his teammates.

“I’m proud of him,” Thomson said Friday of the letter. “Because he owned up to what he did. And hey, we all make mistakes. Mine are well-documented. But Nick helped us out in a lot of ways here. He’s had some big hits and big plays and helped us win a lot of ball games. So I do, I wish him all the best.”

Castellanos also wrote in his letter that he was planning to explain his actions in Miami to the media the following day, but “was instructed not to by management.”

At the time, Thomson had described the reason for the benching as an “inappropriate comment.” On Friday, he said he wouldn’t change how the team handled that situation.

“I thought it was appropriate, what we did,” Thomson said.

Extra bases

Andrew Painter, Jesús Luzardo, Cristopher Sánchez, Aaron Nola, and newcomer Brad Keller were among the pitchers who threw bullpens on Friday. “I hate sounding like Peter Positive all the time, but we had a really good day today on the mound,” Thomson said. “Painter was really good. Luzardo. Nola. Sánchez, Keller, some of the new guys, [Kyle] Backhus and [Chase] Shugart, just really good day. I mean, they’re filling it up. Balls coming out good, shapes are good.” ... Max Lazar, Nolan Hoffman, and Andrew Walling threw live batting practice Friday to several of the catchers in camp, including J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs, and Rafael Marchán.