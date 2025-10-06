Dodgers push Phillies to the brink of elimination, head back to L.A. with 2-0 lead in the NLDS after 4-3 win

The moment was right there.

With the Phillies down to their final out in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Monday, the tying run was at third base. The winning run was at first. The Phillies had one last chance, thanks to a ninth-inning rally sparked by the bottom half of their lineup.

But Trea Turner grounded out to second base on the second pitch from closer Roki Sasaki to end a 4-3 Dodgers victory. Once again, it was the Phillies’ biggest stars that failed to come through. The top third of the order, including regular season batting champion Turner, Bryce Harper, and regular season home run king Kyle Schwarber, finished 1-for-10.

Unlike last October in their NLDS loss to the Mets, there were no shadows creeping across the infield to blame things on, no lucky McDonald’s characters aiding the other side, no cursed ballparks. In a battle of best on best, at their home, the Phillies’ best bats failed them, and they lost. They head to Los Angeles with their season on the line. They will face elimination on Wednesday in Game 3.

The Phillies wasted a spectacular start from Jesús Luzardo, who stood toe-to-toe with Blake Snell for six innings. He needed 24 pitches for the first inning, but managed to strand a pair, and was far more efficient after that. Luzardo had retired 17 consecutive Dodgers — including Shohei Ohtani three times — until he allowed a leadoff single to Teoscar Hernández in the seventh.

A double from Freddie Freeman chased him from the game, bringing in Orion Kerkering to try to escape a jam.

Kerkering struck out Tommy Edman, and then got Kiké Hernández to hit a soft grounder on the infield grass. Teoscar Hernández had a late break from third base, but Turner’s throw was slightly off line, allowing him to slide into home to end the stalemate.

Kerkering walked Max Muncy on four pitches to load the bases, and a single from Will Smith scored two more. Matt Strahm took over to face Ohtani, who twisted the knife further with his first hit of the series, a single that gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

After pinch-hitting Max Kepler laced a triple into the right field corner for the Phillies’ first extra-base hit of the night in the eighth, Turner scored him with a single. But Schwarber and Harper did not meet the moment, striking out and flying out to end the inning. When Jhoan Duran entered for the ninth with his light show, down three runs, he was met with boos from the crowd.

But hope sprang when Blake Treinen came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth for the Dodgers, and the Phillies rattled off three straight hits: a single from Alec Bohm, a double from J.T. Realmuto, and a double from Nick Castellanos. The right fielder reached out and poked a sweeper into right field to make it a 4-3 game, diving under the tag at second base.

Bryson Stott failed to move the runner with a bunt, and Castellanos was thrown out at third. But pinch-hitting Harrison Bader delivered a single to keep the line moving before a force out from Kepler put runners on the corners for Turner. And the Phillies’ last hope was snuffed out back at the top of the order.