SAN DIEGO — After a busy 48 hours at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego, in which the Phillies signed deals with three free-agent players, they kept their momentum going in the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday, selecting right-handed pitcher Noah Song from the Red Sox in the major league phase, and seven players in the minor league phase.

Song, 25, was an interesting choice. Because he attended the U.S. Naval Academy — graduating in 2019 — he is required to serve five years with the Navy. Song petitioned the Navy in 2019 to get a waiver to delay his active service until after his baseball career, which was unresolved. He petitioned for another waiver to the Navy in 2022, but according to the Boston Globe, that petition also remains unresolved.

Because of Song’s ongoing military service, he has been placed on the military list. Until he is activated off the military list, he will not be added to the Phillies’ 40-man roster. Once he is activated, he’ll be subjected to Rule 5 stipulations, meaning that the Phillies will have to carry him on their big league roster for an entire year.

The worst case scenario for the Phillies is that Song’s petition is denied, prohibiting him from resuming his baseball career until his aged-29-season. It’s possible he never pitches for the Phillies.

Song, who was picked by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, saw his draft stock drop due to concerns about the Navy’s involvement in his baseball career. Before completing flight school, he pitched for the Red Sox’s low-A affiliate, the Lowell Spinners. He compiled a 1.06 ERA with 19 strikeouts over seven games started with Lowell.

During his four-year collegiate career with the Naval Academy, he posted a 2.37 ERA in 58 games, with 428 strikeouts in 334.1 innings pitched. He pitched 14 complete games, nine of them shutouts.

After picking Song in the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft, the Phillies were very active in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft, selecting a player in all seven rounds. They started by selecting shortstop Pedro Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays, assigning him to the triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. From there, they picked right-handed pitcher Yoniel Ramirez (SF), right-handed pitcher Zach Linginfelter (LAA), shortstop Cameron Cannon (BOS), right-handed pitcher Trey Cobb (NYM), catcher Cody Roberts (BAL), and utility man Oliver Dunn (NYY).