NEW YORK -- Odubel Herrera has been suspended for the rest of the season, Major League Baseball announced Friday night.
Herrera received an 85-game suspension, without pay, after an independent investigation by the commissioner’s office determined that the Phillies center fielder violated the domestic violence policy negotiated jointly between the league and the players’ union before the 2016 season.
The suspension came two days after an assault complaint against him was dropped Wednesday in Atlantic City Municipal Court when his 20-year-old girlfriend declined to press charges. But MLB’s domestic violence policy authorizes commissioner Rob Manfred to discipline a player independent of the findings of a court.
“Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the policy,” Manfred said in a statement released by MLB, “and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season.”
Herrera waived his right to appeal the suspension, the second-longest penalty for a player under the current policy. San Diego’s Jose Torres was suspended for 100 games, but he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges stemming from a 2018 incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at his wife.
In the NFL, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games during the 2018 season for domestic violence allegations. Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was suspended indefinitely for striking his then-fiancée. He eventually won an appeal that overturned the suspension, but no team has signed him since the 2014 incident.
“I acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself,” Herrera said in a statement released in both English and Spanish by the MLB Players’ Association. “I alone am to blame for my actions. ... I’ve taken meaningful steps to assure that nothing like this will ever happen again. I have learned from this experience, and I have grown as a person.”
Herrera, who also used his statement to apologize to his teammates and fans, was set to earn $5.35 million this season. The suspension figures to cost him approximately $2.8 million. It is retroactive to June 24 and will run through the end of the season. Herrera also won’t be eligible for the postseason if the Phillies qualify.
In a statement, the Phillies said they are "encouraged by Odubel's acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately."
Herrera was arrested May 27 and charged with simple assault after his girlfriend, Melany Martinez-Angulo, told security at the Golden Nugget casino that she had been attacked. Handprint markings and scratches were found on her neck, according to a police report.
In dismissing the case this week, Municipal Court Judge Billie J. Moore said Herrera would have to complete 60 days of counseling.
Herrera’s contract with the Phillies runs through the 2021 season. Despite the commissioner’s verdict, the team isn’t allowed to void the contract. If they decided to release Herrera, the Phillies would be responsible for paying the $21.2 million that he’s still owed, including $7.35 million next season and $10.35 million in 2021.
The Phillies weren't permitted to comment on Herrera during the league's investigation nor were they directly involved in the probe, according to general manager Matt Klentak.
Herrera started 32 of the Phillies’ first 39 games and batted .222 with only one home run and a .629 on-base plus slugging percentage that is well below his career .756 mark.