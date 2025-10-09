Dodgers oust Phillies from the playoffs in 11 innings after Orion Kerkering’s errant throw home

LOS ANGELES — The Phillies were seven outs away from dragging the Dodgers back to Citizens Bank Park.

And after their razor-thin 1-0 lead evaporated in the seventh following Jhoan Duran’s first career bases-loaded walk, the pitching staffs on both sides were locked in a fervent duel on Thursday. But it was the Phillies who ultimately blinked first.

They took the battle that seemed completely over on Monday to the other side of the country to last four more days. They took it into the 11th inning of Game 4, when Orion Kerkering lost the grip on a soft, bases-loaded grounder back to the mound and sent it over catcher J.T. Realmuto’s head at home.

Hyeseong Kim slid in safely, as Kerkering put his hands on his knees in disbelief. And the Phillies’ season ended with a 2-1 walk-off loss to the Dodgers, who advance to the National League Championship Series.

Manager Rob Thomson emptied the chamber. He brought in Duran in the seventh, and asked him for five outs for the first time since the closer arrived in Philadelphia. After a scoreless ninth from Matt Strahm forced extras, Thomson brought in presumptive Game 5 starter Jesús Luzardo to face the top of the Dodgers order.

But again, and again, and again, the offense came up empty.

After Roki Sasaki mowed down the Phillies for three innings in relief, Alex Vesia pitched the 11th. Bryce Harper wound up on second after a walk and wild pitch, and Harrison Bader entered as a pinch-hitter. He battled for 10 pitches but struck out on a slider down and away.

Starters Cristopher Sánchez and Tyler Glasnow both shut down the opposing offenses for the first six innings. The Phillies scored their only run of the game on an RBI double from Nick Castellanos against Emmet Sheehan in the seventh.

Sánchez secured one out in the seventh, but his leash ran out after he issued a walk to Alex Call (following a borderline 2-2 ball call) and Kiké Hernández punched a single to left field. And with the tying run on second, Thomson turned to his closer.

Duran got Andy Pages to ground out, and the Phillies intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani to load the bases and put the force back on. Despite being 1-for-17 in the series at the time, the reigning National League MVP had the advantageous matchup against the right-handed Duran. Mookie Betts took Duran to a full count, and he missed up high on the payoff pitch, forcing in the tying run.

Duran limited the damage by getting Teoscar Hernández to wave at a knuckle curve outside, and after returning for the eighth, he retired the side in order to preserve the tie. Strahm came in for the ninth and retired three straight Dodgers to force extras.

Sánchez, for the second time this series, delivered on his end. But the Phillies offense struggled against Glasnow, whose fastball dialed up significantly in velocity. His heater averaged 95.7 mph during the regular season, but he touched 99.1 mph against the Phillies. They were aggressive against him, in spite of his spotty command at times, and hit into eight ground-ball outs as Glasnow limited them to two hits through six innings.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts asked for nine outs from his closer, Sasaki, who had been a starter during the regular season before an injury. He delivered. The 23-year-old right-hander mowed through the Phillies lineup in the eighth, ninth, and 10th, retiring all nine batters he faced.