Phillies ace Zack Wheeler delivers midseason heat against the Yankees in his first spring start

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The final pitch thrown by Zack Wheeler in 2024 was a four-seam fastball that clocked 96.7 mph.

In his first appearance of the spring in Thursday’s 7-7 tie with the Yankees at BayCare Ballpark, Wheeler hadn’t lost a step at all. He opened with a 96 mph fastball to induce a groundout from Jazz Chisholm Jr., and went on to strike out four across two scoreless innings.

“Probably one of my better ones that I’ve opened up with,” Wheeler said. “So, happy with it. Obviously came out healthy and did well. So now just build off of that and build up the pitch count, and stay healthy.”

Wheeler leaned on his four-seam, which averaged 95.9 mph and topped out at 96.8 mph. Out of 30 total pitches, 18 were four-seamers. Jason Domínguez got a hold of one and deposited it in left field for a single, but that was the only hit or base runner Wheeler allowed.

“[The velocity] was just what was coming out,” he said. “Some years it’s slower. Last year I was struggling to throw 91 [mph]. So I don’t know. Just year to year. Felt good today.”

Wheeler wasn’t the only Phillies pitcher throwing heat: José Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts and touched 100.7 mph with his sinker.

Who stood out: Brandon Marsh reached base three times against Yankees left-handers. He hit a line drive double off Carlos Ródon and also drew a pair of walks, one off Ródon and another off Tim Hill.

Johan Rojas, in the lineup as designated hitter for the third time this spring, displayed some power with a home run off Ródon. Edmundo Sosa recorded an RBI double and a single, while third baseman Christian Arroyo went 2-for-2.

On the mound: Including Alvarado, several of the Phillies’ usual bullpen arms were in action on Thursday. Matt Strahm pitched the third and allowed a two-run home run to Anthony Volpe, but finished with two strikeouts. Jordan Romano, Orion Kerkering, and John McMillon each tossed hitless frames.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto has success in his first game challenging pitches: It’s ‘a different dynamic’

Max Lazar had shaky command, walking two and allowing a three-run homer.

Quotable: “He’s had really good at-bats,” manager Rob Thomson said about Marsh. “It’s early, but you know, those were two pretty good lefties that he faced today.”

On deck: Jesús Luzardo is scheduled to make his first start in a Phillies uniform on Friday at 1:05 p.m. against Boston’s Garrett Crochet (NBCSP+).

Extra bases

Former Phillies minor leaguer Kelly Dugan subbed in for Rojas at designated hitter in the sixth inning. Dugan, 34, spent the last three days in minor-league camp on a spring training tryout and is being followed by film cameras for a documentary by filmmaker Mike Tollin. Dugan finished 0-for-2. … Bryce Harper, who exited Wednesday’s game after being hit by a pitch, did infield work on Thursday and will return to the lineup Friday.