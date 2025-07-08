From calling for robo umps to sending him to Alcatraz, Phillies fans are not happy with umpire Phil Cuzzi

The Phillies got robbed in San Francisco on Monday. The fans know it; Bryce Harper knows it; even the Umpire Scorecard knows it.

No one was pleased with the way the game unfolded — except for the San Francisco Giants, of course — after umpire Phil Cuzzi extended a Matt Chapman at-bat against Orion Kerkering three times, leading to a base hit which eventually allowed the Giants to take the lead.

“Umpire took over the game,” Harper said postgame. Earlier in the game, Harper ended the fifth inning when he was called out on a strike that appeared to be well above the strike zone (highlighted by the No. 3 on the Umpire Scorecard post above). He also saw two questionable strike calls in the eighth inning, shortly before the calls went the other way against Chapman.

With the automatic ball-strike system set to come into play in 2026, many fans felt that it wasn’t anywhere near soon enough after Tuesday’s game.

Some went so far as to suggest that Cuzzi should be fired …

Others want a formal investigation …

And some even want Cuzzi locked up on Alcatraz …