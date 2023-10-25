Arizona is a lot happier than Philly now that the Diamondbacks are World Series-bound — just look at their front page

Losing isn’t fun. Not for the hometown and not for the hometown newspaper.

Wednesday morning, following the Phillies’ Game 7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the streets were quiet. The Red October signs were taken down. And thumbing through The Philadelphia Inquirer’s newspaper edition, there’s no mention of the World Series — except for in the Sports section and the fact that the Phillies aren’t going to it. Harsh, I know, I’m sorry.

But about 2,000 miles away, Arizona is celebrating the Diamondbacks’ clinch, marking the team’s first trip to the World Series since 2001.

» READ MORE: Phillies fans leave Citizens Bank Park in shock after Game 7 loss: ‘I’m gutted. I’m sick.’

Advertisement

In turn, the Arizona Republic’s front page is also celebratory. That must be cool.

Anyway, here’s a look at the respective newspaper coverage. And, as expected, the differences are stark.

The Inquirer, for obvious reasons, did not use front page real estate to cover the loss. Instead, page designers saved that for the Sports section.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Republic went with a splashy front page design.