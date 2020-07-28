Arrieta and Eflin were scheduled to start Monday and Tuesday against the Yankees, but those games were postponed. The Phillies could have had Arrieta and Eflin start the first two games against Toronto, but they instead elected to keep Nola and Wheeler on close-to-normal rest. Nola allowed four runs Friday in 51/3 innings against the Marlins while Wheeler held Miami to one run in seven innings on Saturday. Their second starts will come on six-days rest.