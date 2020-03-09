CLEARWATER, Fla. — Aaron Nola was scratched from his start Monday afternoon and sent home from Spectrum Field with what Phillies manager Joe Girardi said was the flu.
Nola was scheduled to make his fourth Grapefruit League start, keeping him on schedule to start for the Phillies on opening day March 26 in Miami. Girardi smiled Monday when asked if the Phillies have decided who will start for them on opening day, knowing it’s almost an open secret that it will be Nola.
“We have an idea, we just haven’t announced it," Girardi said. "But plans could change, right?”
If healthy, it will be Nola, who has started the previous two opening days. He would be the first Phillies starter since Roy Halladay (2010-12) to start three straight openers. The Phillies have not used the same pitcher four years in a row since Steve Carlton opened 10 straight seasons.
Nola was replaced Monday by Ramon Rosso, a hard-throwing right-hander who will open the season in the triple-A rotation. The game against the Yankees will begin at 1:05 p.m. and be aired on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.
1. J.T. Realmuto, catcher
2. Bryce Harper, right field
3. Jean Segura, third base
4. Rhys Hoskins, first base
5. Didi Gregorius, shortstop
6. Scott Kingery, second base
7. Josh Harrison, designated hitter
8. Roman Quinn, center field
9. Mikie Mahtook, left field