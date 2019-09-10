“Kap has made it real clear to me that, if it was a different scenario, then yeah, some of those at-bats I’d be out there facing a lefty or whatever it may be,” said Haseley, who is batting .261 with four homers and a .714 OPS in 49 major-league games. “But these last three weeks we’re trying to make a push. Personally, I am completely fine with the best nine guys that need to be out there if it’s a lefty or whoever is starting. I don’t take it personally.